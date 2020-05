The woman was found shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Maple Ave.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot multiple times in St. Louis Thursday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, around 11:15 p.m., a woman was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Maple Ave., which is in the West End neighborhood.

She was transported to a hospital where she’s in critical condition. Police said homicide investigators were taking over the investigation.

No other information has been made available.