Woman indicted in connection with arson of 7-Eleven in riots after George Floyd protest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman became the second person indicted in connection with the arson of a 7-Eleven during riots in St. Louis following the death of George Floyd.

Nautica Turner, 26, was charged with conspiracy to commit arson in connection with the June 1, 2020, burning of a 7-Eleven on North 17th Street.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 1, 2020, as rioters made their way to the store at 17th and Pine Street. This is in the Downtown West neighborhood.

The indictment alleged Turner conspired with others to light a fire that destroyed the business. The indictment said she poured flammable liquid on the building, lit a box on fire and threw it into the building.

St. Louis firefighters had to put out the fire while, just around the corner, there were a couple dozen agitators.

More than 55 other businesses were looted or damaged overnight prompting then-Mayor Lyda Krewson to issue a curfew.

Last month, Justin Cannamore was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for his role in the fire. He had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury during civil disorder. In his plea, he admitted to spreading a fire inside the 7-Eleven.