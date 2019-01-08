ST. LOUIS – Two children were inside a north St. Louis home when someone fired shots at the home early Thursday morning.

Police received a call for a shooting in the 5000 block of Wren Avenue around 1:15 a.m. A 26-year-old woman said she was inside the home when she heard multiple gunshots and saw bullets coming into the home from outside.

A 64-year-old man, 19-year-old man, 8-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy were inside the home when shots were fired at it.

Officers said they saw ballistic damage to the front of the home and several unoccupied cars parked on Wren. No one else was injured.