Woman injured as thieves steal BMW from Creve Coeur car wash

Surveillance video showed a woman using a vacuum on a car next to hers when a thief jumped into her car

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A woman was injured after a thief jumped into her BMW and stole it at a St. Louis County car wash over the weekend.

It happened Sunday around 5 p.m. on 11100 block of Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.

Police released surveillance video from the incident. It showed a woman using a vacuum on a car next to hers when a thief jumped into her dark blue BMW 335xi. She tried to stop him and hung onto the door for a moment. A man who appeared to be with the woman held her back.

The thief got away in the BMW. It has a Missouri license plate with the number XA8LIP.

He arrived with another person in a second car, police said. It is described as a silver Hyundai Elantra with license plate number NCX6885.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released updated information on the woman's condition.

Anyone with information about the incident or either of the two vehicles is asked to call Creve Coeur police at 314-737-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.