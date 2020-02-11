Edwardsville police search for suspect who shot, injured woman on Halloween

Nineteen-year-old Keath Smith-Bogay is considered armed and dangerous, police said

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Police are searching for a man who they said shot a woman in Edwardsville on Halloween.

Around 2:23 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Reserve Circle where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect got away, but investigators were able to identify him as 19-year-old Keath Smith-Bogay of St. Louis.

Monday, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged Smith-Bogay with aggravated battery with a firearm, though he is not in custody. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who encounters Smith-Bogay is asked to call 911.