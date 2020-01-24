FENTON, Mo. — Police are negotiating with the person they believe shot a woman in a Fenton home Thursday evening.

St. Louis County Police said they were called to a home on Charity Court at around 5:55 for a report of a shooting. The victim of the shooting was a woman, who was transported to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

As of 8:40, a spokeswoman for the police department said the investigation remained active. She said officers are negotiating with the suspect, who is inside the home where the shooting occurred. They are not sure if anyone else is in the home.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The shooting comes two nights after a shooting outside a Fenton bar and grill. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating that shooting.

