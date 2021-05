The 28-year-old victim, who knows the suspect, is in critical but stable condition, according to St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — A woman was intentionally hit by a vehicle and pinned against a building at 4400 North Broadway on Friday night, St. Louis police reported. The suspect driver left the scene after the incident.

The victim, 28, was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The woman said she knows the suspect, according to police.