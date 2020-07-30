80-year-old woman kidnapped from south city Schnucks parking lot, forced to drive to ATM

The woman told police she was getting into her car when another woman walked up to her, pointed a gun at her back and demanded money

ST. LOUIS — An armed woman kidnapped an 80-year-old woman from a Schnucks parking lot and forced her to drive to an ATM Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Loughborough Commons in the Carondelet neighborhood. The woman told police she was getting into her car in the Schnucks parking lot when another woman walked up to her, pointed a gun at her back and demanded money.

She told her she didn't have any and the woman then forced her to drive to the nearby Great Southern Bank on 940 Loughborough. When she wasn't able to withdraw any money from the ATM, the suspect forced her to drive to the 7100 block of Virginia, where she ran away with the victim's property.