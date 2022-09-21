x
Crime

Woman killed in domestic shooting, suspect in custody, St. Louis County police say

County police said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting was the result of a domestic incident. A suspect was taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police have a person in custody after a deadly shooting that investigators said stemmed from a domestic incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the incident happened on Edgewood Boulevard in the city of Northwoods

Northwoods police were called to the area at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, where they found a woman shot to death.

The Northwoods Police Department requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department shortly after the woman was found dead. 

The county's crimes against persons detectives are handling the investigation.

County police said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting was the result of a domestic incident. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation remains "very active." The department is asking anyone with information to call police at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or anyone you know needs resources or support, you can contact:

St. Martha's Hall also recently opened a drop-in center for victims or anyone needing support.

Location
4733 Mattis Road, St. Louis MO 63128 – North side of Assumption Catholic Church campus 

Hours
Monday-Friday, 10 AM-4 PM

Details
No appointment is necessary and all services are free of charge and include:

  • Crisis intervention and support services
  • Remote access to apply for orders of protection
  • Safety planning
  • Referrals to community agencies (housing assistance)

