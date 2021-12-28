Woman killed in double shooting in north St. Louis

Police said the woman was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. She was pronounced dead a short time later. A man was also injured.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood.

The incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Alpha and Gladys avenues at around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman shot.

Police said the woman was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man was awake and alert after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police did not know the ages of either victim.

No other information about the incident has been provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html