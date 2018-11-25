ST. JOHN, Mo. — The woman who died after her bullet-riddled car crashed into a pole in north St. Louis County has been identified as Aashya Quarles, of St. John. She was 27 years old.

The autopsy found Quarles died from at least one gunshot wound.

St. John police believe Quarles was driving westbound on St. Charles Rock Road toward I-70 late Friday night when a suspect in another vehicle shot at the victim. Her car crashed into a pole in the 81—block of St. Charles Lane.

Neighbors said the crash was so violent, their homes shook from the impact.

First responders pulled Quarles out of the wreck and tried to save her life, but she died at the scene.

After further inspection, police discovered bullet holes in the side of her vehicle.

Investigators aren’t sure if this was a random shooting or targeted attack. There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

