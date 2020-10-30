Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis

Police said Melissa Bassett was thrown from her car in a crash on Oct. 16. The driver of the car that hit her abandoned his car and ran away

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis earlier this month.

Police said the crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 16 in the city's Baden neighborhood. They said 39-year-old Melissa Bassett was trying to turn from Jackson Street onto North Broadway in her Chevrolet S10 when her car was hit by a 2008 Saturn Sky.

Police said Bassett was thrown from her car and suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she died.

Police said the driver of the Saturn Sky and his passenger abandoned the car and ran off before officers could arrive.