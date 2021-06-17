Police identify woman killed in St. Louis double shooting

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Nakita Burns

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

At around 1:36 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue for a report of a shooting. This is in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the grass suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the woman as 30-year-old Nakita Burns.

Officers also located a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting has been released. Anyone with information should contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html