26-year-old dies early Friday in St. Louis shooting

Police found 26-year-old Tabitha Peppers with a gunshot wound to her head at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in an alley on Montana Street.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis.

St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, where they found 26-year-old Tabitha Peppers of St. Louis shot in the head.

Peppers was not conscious or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

St. Louis police's homicide division was requested to the scene of the shooting.

The shooter remained unknown as of Saturday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.