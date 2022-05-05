Police identify woman found shot to death in north St. Louis

In an update Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as 25-year-old Arriell Dixon, a St. Louis resident.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found on the ground shot to death in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

Police said the woman was found outside on the 4200 block of Obear Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

In an update Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as 25-year-old Arriell Dixon, a St. Louis resident.

The homicide division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers tips can also be eligible for a reward.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html