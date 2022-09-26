Woman killed in shooting in south St. Louis County apartment, police say

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an "argument between familiar parties."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a St. Louis County apartment complex, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at a complex on the 5100 block of Golf Ridge Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County at around 2:10 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an "argument between familiar parties."

When they arrived, they found one woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds and another injured. She was treated at a hospital and released later in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators.

Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.