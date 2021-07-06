Woman killed in shooting outside St. Louis County beauty salon

Police said the woman arrived at the beauty salon with a man and got into an argument with him while at the store. He then shot and killed her

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed by a man in St. Louis County Tuesday evening after they arrived at a beauty salon together and got into an argument.

Police said they were called the 2100 block of Chambers Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where she died.

Police said the woman arrived at a beauty salon in the area with a man. While inside, they got into an argument and left the store. The argument escalated once they got outside, and the man eventually shot the woman.

Police said the man ran off before officers could arrive. He has not been seen since.