Woman killed Sunday night in Black Jack homicide

BLACK JACK, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after a woman was killed Sunday in Black Jack.

St. Louis County police said officers with the North County Precinct received a call for an assault just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road in Black Jack.

Officers at the scene found a woman suffering from injuries inside a home. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's death was the result of an altercation between people who knew each other, police said.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

No additional information about the victim or suspect was released.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.