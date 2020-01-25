LISLE, Ill. — Police said a 51-year-old woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and injured another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in suburban Chicago.
Lisle police said the shooting happened Friday night at the Humidor Cigar Lounge.
Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago was found dead at the scene, while 51-year-old Gregory Rieves was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The other men who were shot are expected to recover.
Police said surveillance video depicts the shooting as “without apparent provocation."
Police said the woman and the victims were “acquaintances.”
LOCAL NEWS
