Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in Moscow Mills, police say

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said SWAT officers found the man and woman dead from gunshot wounds when they entered the home Tuesday afternoon.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died in a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

A press release from the sheriff's office said they were called to a home on Santa Cruz Drive in Moscow Mills for a report of a suicidal man at around 4:40. When they arrived, they were told a woman was also in the home.

When deputies attempted to talk with the people inside the home, no one responded.

After getting no response, deputies called in the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Charles SWAT team for help. When officers entered the home, they found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The press release said the deadly incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

The sheriff's office said it would not release the names of the man or the woman until family members could be notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-462-6513.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html