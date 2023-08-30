Woman charged with murder taken into custody months after deadly shooting

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Santhosia Ingram in Cahokia, Illinois. She was charged with murder in a June homicide in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found in the Metro East and arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in St. Louis back in June.

The U.S. Marshals Service found 29-year-old Santhosia Ingram in Cahokia, Illinois, and took her into custody early Wednesday morning. She was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 44-year-old Rosalyn Anderson on June 24.

Police said officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on the night of June 24 in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue, when they were told that Anderson was being taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

On July 13, Ingram was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A St. Louis judge ordered Ingram be held without bond, according to online court records.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.