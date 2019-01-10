ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a woman was pistol whipped during a robbery in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Louisiana around 12:30 a.m.

A 77-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were in a car when an unknown man with a gun approached them and demanded their property. The man grabbed the woman’s purse and hit her in the chest with his gun.

He then left the scene.

The woman was treated on scene for her injuries. The man was not injured.

