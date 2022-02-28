Woman pleads guilty to deadly stabbings of toddler, boy's father in 2018

Police said Mathis II, Mathis III and two others were found stabbed inside a home on Marine Avenue in Maryland Heights on Feb. 15, 2018.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A woman pleaded guilty to six felonies in connection with the deadly stabbings of a 1-year-old boy and his father in Maryland Heights in 2018.

Onyai Turner, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action in connection with the stabbing deaths of Malcom Mathis II and Malcom Mathis III.

"The stabbing deaths of Mr. Mathis and his toddler son were among the most despicable and gruesome murders ever committed in St. Louis County," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a press release. "This guilty plea is yet one more step towards closure for a family whose grief must be unimaginable."

Police said Mathis II, Mathis III and two others were found stabbed inside a home on Marine Avenue on Feb. 15, 2018. Mathis III's 4-year-old sister, and the girl's aunt were the other stabbing victims who survived the attack.

“While my son and grandson died, God was so good that he allowed my granddaughter to still live. That could have been a tragedy for my whole family but my granddaughter lived. That’s the goodness of God,” Malcolm Mathis Sr. said days after the attack.

Turner's sentencing was set for April 29.