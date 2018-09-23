ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead inside a crashed car with possible gunshot wounds Sunday morning in St. Louis.

At 7:21 a.m., emergency crews responded to a car crash in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood near the Central West End. When they arrived, they found the woman inside a car with what looked like gunshot wounds.

She died from her injuries. The St. Louis Police crime lab responded to the scene to investigate.

The timeframe of the crash, potential shooting and circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this time, police said, adding that no further information is available.

© 2018 KSDK