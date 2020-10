It happened early Friday morning in the Kingsway East neighborhood in north city

ST. LOUIS — A woman was pulled out of her car while she was stopped at an intersection in St. Louis early Friday morning.

The 49-year-old woman said she was stopped at Kennerly and Taylor avenues in the Kingsway East neighborhood around 2:30 a.m.

A man opened the driver-side door of her Honda Civic and pulled her out, according to a police report. He started to run away and then a second man got into her car and drove off.