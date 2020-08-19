x
Woman raped, pistol-whipped and robbed in St. Louis Tuesday night

A 51-year-old woman told police she was robbed and sexually assaulted by two unknown men
ST. LOUIS — A woman was pistol-whipped, raped and robbed by two men Tuesday night in north St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for an assault just before midnight on the 2100 block of E. John Avenue. Police met with a 51-year-old woman who said she was robbed and sexually assaulted by two unknown men.

During the assault, she was struck in the head with a pistol.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway.

