ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a south St. Louis school Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Gravois Park School at 3630 Ohio Avenue around 11:20 a.m. A 35-year-old woman said she was approaching the school when an unknown man approached her from behind, pointed a gun at her and forcefully took her purse.

The robber left the scene on foot. The woman was not injured.