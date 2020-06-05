Woman robbed at gunpoint at south St. Louis drive-thru

It happened at the Jack in the Box in the Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman waiting in a drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint, police said.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jack in the Box restaurant located on the 2100 block of South Grand Boulevard in the Shaw neighborhood.

The woman told police she was waiting in the line when a man approached her window. He asked the woman for change, displayed a gun and demanded money, according to a police report.

The woman complied and the gunman walked away.

As police were searching for the gunman, another man said he was robbed at gunpoint of his headphones in the alley in the 2100 block of S. Grand.

Neither victim was injured, police said.