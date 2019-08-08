ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was robbed at gunpoint near the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue around 9:45 p.m. where a 61-year-old woman said two unknown men approached her and one of them grabbed her backpack from behind.

The woman refused to give them her property and one of the robbers pointed a gun at her. The woman continued to refuse and one of the robbers hit her in the face with his fist and took her backpack, wallet, phone and money.

The robbers left the scene. The woman refused medical attention.