ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was robbed near Arch grounds Wednesday morning.

Police received a call for a hold up around 6:15 a.m. at 500 block N. Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard. A 44-year-old woman said she was standing near the Lewis and Clark statue when an unknown man got out of a car and demanded her cellphone while pointing a gun at her.

The woman threw her phone to the ground and ran from the scene. She was not injured.