Woman at Children's Hospital with terminally ill grandson robbed by strangers she was helping

ST. LOUIS — A southern Missouri woman said she was attacked and robbed earlier this month while she was in town with her grandson, who was being treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital, a report from NBC station KY3 said.

St. Louis police said on March 16, a woman was walking to her car in the parking garage of Children's Hospital. The woman, Heather Smith, told KY3 that her kindness got the best of her when three women approached her and asked for a ride to Walgreens a few blocks away.

Smith said she agreed, and they all rode together to the Walgreens near Lindell Boulevard and North Sarah Street. When they all got out of the car, one of the women took Smith's car keys, and all three started punching her.

Police said Smith was knocked to the ground, at which time the other women started kicking her.

“They attacked, they stomped my head, dragged me by my hair behind my car, and were about to run me over until a woman came hollering," Smith told KY3. "They jumped in my car and took off.”

Smith said police found her car two days later, but it had been destroyed. Smith was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment, where she filed a police report. In photos taken after the attack, Smith had a large cut over her swollen left eye.