ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Target parking garage Sunday night.

Police responded to Target at 4255 Hampton Avenue, which is in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood around 8:20 p.m.

A 59-year-old woman told police she was walking through the parking garage when a man wearing a Cardinals jersey approached her and pointed a gun at her.

The robber demanded the woman's items and got away with her purse. He left the scene in a blue sedan.

The woman refused medical treatment, police said.

5 On Your Side reached out to Target for comment Monday morning. According to the store hours, it is open until 11 p.m.

This story will be updated.

