Woman robbed in Tower Grove Park Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was robbed in Tower Grove Park Wednesday afternoon.
At around 1:30 p.m., police were called to the park for a “hold up.” A woman told officers she was at the Turkish Pavilion when a man walked up to her with a gun. The Turkish Pavilion is a well-known location in the park. The structure has a large red and white striped roof and is near the heart of the park.
The suspect demanded the woman’s property. The woman gave the man her backpack and ran away from the area. She was not injured during the incident.
No other information about the robbery has been released.