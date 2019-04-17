ST. LOUIS — A Creve Coeur woman is searching for all of her possessions after she said someone stole her moving truck.

Tyra, who did not want to use her last name, said she was moving from her townhome to a condo a couple weeks ago. She said she asked an acquaintance from around her old neighborhood in north St. Louis to help.

“It was like, ‘Hey, you want to make some money really quick and help me move?’” she said.



Tyra said it all went smoothly until the man left with the moving truck and never showed up where he was supposed to. It was full of everything Tyra owned, including her clothes and furniture.

“Two bedroom sets, a living room, a dining room set,” she said.

All of her teenage son’s possessions were also stolen, including his laptop, video game systems and other electronics. There were also things that cannot be replaced.

“Numerous awards from middle school to high school, his baby book, pictures of his dad, pictures with my dad, who’s no longer with us,” Tyra said.

Tyra called Creve Coeur Police, who are investigating the incident.

Tyra does community outreach and volunteer work in her old neighborhood, so she went there to try to give someone an opportunity to earn money.

“A lot of people don't want what you can do for them; they want what you have,” she said.

Now, this experience has made her less trusting. She said she regrets not hiring a moving company. She said she hopes to at least recover some of her keepsakes.

“For someone to do this to me, I feel really betrayed,” she said. “I didn't do anything for you to take my whole house.”