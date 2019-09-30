ST. LOUIS — An unusual theft in south St. Louis has one family asking 'why?' after the urn containing their mother's ashes was stolen.

"It feels like somebody kidnapped her out of my house," said Ebony Young, the victim.

Sunday, Young along with relatives, said goodbye all over again by releasing balloons for a woman who died more than 12 years ago.

"She's not gone or forgotten, she's always here," said Young.

It happened sometime between Sept. 11 and 13 on Dewey Avenue.

Young said she was out of town when someone ransacked her home taking several items, like her daughter's clothes, and the urn containing her mother's remains.

"I begged for her and God to please bring everything back, please," said Young's daughter De’Vony Williams.

Her mother Kelly Denise Caldwell died of kidney failure when Young was 18.

"Us being so young, this was all we had, the few pictures that we had," said Young.

Her daughter never got a chance to see her grandmother's face in person.

"Even though I don't remember her like that, I still want her to be in my mom's hands and my mom's care," Williams said.

Young said the Urn containing her mother's ashes were visibly marked. She said her name appeared clear as day along with the date she died.

"It's obvious that they were ashes that they took they could not have mistaken it for anything else," said Young.

The unusual crime brought back sad memories.

"They took whatever they wanted to take but this right here is beyond measures of a regular crime," Young said.

And leaving them hoping that the crook who stole the urn, also has a conscience.

"I want whoever took it to bring it back," said Williams.

Young said her dog's ashes were also stolen.

She's asking anyone who has them to drop the ashes off, no questions asked.

More local news:

RELATED: 'There’s nothing like it' | Cardinals head to playoffs for first time since 2015

RELATED: Illinois launches video campaign to fight opioids abuse

RELATED: Blues cancel final preseason game after plane issues