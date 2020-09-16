Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis

After the assault, the woman drove downtown to report the incident

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman was robbed and raped in St. Louis Tuesday night.

The woman said she was driving and stopped at an intersection around 10:30 p.m. A man came up to her car and pointed a gun at her, according to a police report.

He then got into her car, stole her property and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, he ran away from the area.

The woman drove to the 100 block of North 17th street in downtown St. Louis where she reported the incident. She was taken to the hospital.