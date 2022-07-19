Woman shot boyfriend in back of head after argument about cheating, police say

When police questioned 20-year-old Jaylon Dennis, she admitted to the shooting.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman was charged with murder after police said she admitted to shooting her boyfriend after an argument at her apartment Monday night.

Jaylon Dennis, 20, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of 29-year-old Darnell Ashford.

In a probable cause statement, police said Dennis and Ashford got into an argument Monday night at Dennis' apartment on Dragonwyck Drive over Ashford's. Dennis accused Ashford of cheating, and Ashford made a "veiled threat" toward Dennis.

The probable cause statement said Dennis left the apartment and walked around the parking lot before returning to the apartment. Police said she then got a semi-automatic handgun from her bedroom, walked into the kitchen where Ashford was sitting and shot him in the back of the head twice.

Ashford was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

When police questioned her, Dennis admitted to the shooting.

Dennis was charged Tuesday and is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html