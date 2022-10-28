Woman shot, critically injured in St. Louis Friday afternoon

Police said she was breathing but unconscious when officers arrived. She was in critical condition with stable vital signs while being treated at an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Friday on North Broadway Avenue near Carrie Avenue in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Police said the woman, a 24-year-old, was shot in the head.

Police said she was breathing but unconscious when officers arrived. She was in critical condition with stable vital signs while being treated at an area hospital.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

