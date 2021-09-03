Woman shot in the head in north St. Louis Monday night

Police did not provide an exact update on her condition, but said that her death was "imminent"

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot in the head Monday night.

Police said they were called to the 3900 block of Ashland Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis for a report of a shooting at around 5:30 Monday evening. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said she was rushed from the scene for treatment. Police did not provide an exact update on her condition, but said that her death was "imminent."

Homicide detectives were called in to handle the investigation, which is ongoing.

No other information was provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

About five minutes earlier, a male victim was shot in the head and killed just north of the Delmar Loop.

Police said they were called to Etzel Avenue near the intersection of North Skinker Parkway at around 5:25. When they arrived, they found the victim shot in the back of the head.

Little information was available on scene, a situation that frustrated Lisa LaGrone.

"Where is Chief Hayden at? Where is Mayor Krewson at?," she asked, arms wide motioning to the empty space in front of her. "This community needs some help. These kids need a voice. When you live in hopelessness, it's all you get. Look around. Look around. This is hopeless."

Police have not provided an age or any other information about the victim.