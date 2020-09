A 53-year-old woman was traveling on I-70 when a dark colored SUV drove alongside her and began firing shots

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while driving along a St. Louis interstate early Saturday morning.

At around 2:43 a.m., a 53-year-old woman was traveling west on Interstate 70 near Salisbury Street when a dark colored SUV drove alongside her and began firing shots.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital. Officials have not released the her condition but said her vitals were stable.