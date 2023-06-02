Woman shot while driving on I-70 in St. Louis, police say

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Interstate 70 near Madison Street, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot twice in the legs while driving on Interstate 70 in St. Louis Friday.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on I-70 near Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a woman was shot twice in the legs while driving eastbound on the highway. Responding officers met the woman in the area of Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard to report the incident.

As of Friday evening, police have not provided an additional update on the woman's condition.

No further information was released regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.