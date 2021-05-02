Woman shot on Illinois Route 255 ramp

Troopers responded to a shooting at the bottom of the ramp from Illinois Route 255 northbound at New Poag Road around 7:10 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in her car on a ramp from Illinois Route 255 Thursday night.

A woman was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said. No information on a suspect or suspect vehicle has been made available.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes of 255 were closed due to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or Zone 6 Investigations at 618-571-4124.