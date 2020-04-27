Woman shot in crossfire of rolling gun battle in north St. Louis

The woman was driving down Cass Avenue when two other cars began trading gunfire

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot after she was caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle in north St. Louis Sunday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting call at 9:42 p.m. on the 1900 block of O'Fallon Street. Officers found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. The second victim, a 46-year-old man, was uninjured and uncooperative in the investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Cass Avenue.

The man had been driving westbound on Cass Avenue when he traded gunfire with unknown suspects in a blue sedan. The woman, who was driving in a separate car, was shot in the hand.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn't give her condition but said her vitals were stable.

An investigation is ongoing.