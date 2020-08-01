ST. LOUIS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot in the head in South St. Louis.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Potomac Street and Missouri Avenue in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood for a shooting at around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police said they did not know her condition Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

