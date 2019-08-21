ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in her car in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder in the 3400 block of Hartford Street around 1 a.m.
She then drove to a Phillips 66 in the 3200 block of South Grand to call police.
She told officers the suspect was in a black sedan.
