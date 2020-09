A woman in her 60's was found was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her neck

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Around 5:22 P.M., Police responded to the intersection of West Florissant Ave and Goodfellow Blvd. where they found a woman in her 60's with a gunshot wound to her neck.

She was transported to a local hospital where her condition Is not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.