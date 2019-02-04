ST. LOUIS — A woman took herself to the hospital after she was shot in the head in south St. Louis Sunday night.

The 33-year-old woman told police she was going to open a door at a home on Phillips Place in the Tower Grove South neighborhood at around 11:30 when someone on the other side of the door tried to force the door open. The woman said she struggled with the person on the other side of the door but was eventually able to shut the door.

She told police she heard a pop from behind the door and felt pain in her head.

Police were not called until she arrived at the hospital. Police said she was being treated for her injuries and her vital signs were stable.

The investigation is ongoing.