Woman shot in the eye, killed in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood on Saturday

A woman was shot in the eye and killed in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood on Saturday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at 4500 Lexington Ave at approximately at 2:40 pm.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her eye.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.