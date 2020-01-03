ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in The Gate neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Henrietta around 1:20 a.m. This just a few blocks from Terry Park and St. Louis Christian Academy.

The woman was shot in her leg. According to a police report, she was conscious and breathing when police arrived. Her condition has not been made available, but police said she is expected to be OK.

No other details have been made available.

