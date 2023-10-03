Woman shot, injured while laying on bed inside Webster Groves home

A woman was shot in the arm and injured while lying on a bed. Police said the shots were fired from behind the home.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Webster Groves police are looking for the person or people they said shot into a home, injuring a woman Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the department said they were called to a home on Tuxedo Boulevard Monday night for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, a woman told them she was lying in her bed when she was struck in the arm by gunfire.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation found that approximately four shots were fired from the back of the home by an unknown person or people.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Webster Groves Criminal Investigations Unit at 314-963-5419 or 314-963-5407.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.